'It’s moved beyond sports' | Easy access to betting, predictive markets changes gambling habits

CINCINNATI — With sports betting, mobile apps and emerging prediction markets, gambling is more accessible than ever, and experts say that convenience is changing both who is gambling and how quickly problems can develop.

Since the legalization of sports betting in Ohio, placing a bet no longer requires a trip to a casino. Instead, it can be done instantly from a phone.

WATCH: We talked with an expert about how gambling habits have changed

Easy access to betting, predictive markets changes gambling habits

“We’ve never had greater access to gambling products than today,” said Derek Longmeyer with the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio. “For the first time in Ohio history, you could legally bet on your phone. And now with prediction markets, it’s moved beyond sports into everyday life.”

Longmeyer says that expansion is also shifting demographics, with some newer platforms attracting more women than traditional forms of gambling.

At the same time, there are growing concerns about how quickly gambling-related problems can develop — especially among younger users.

“Those who are reaching out are calling at a younger age and experiencing gambling problems much more quickly than we’ve seen before,” Longmeyer said.

He said the ease of access, combined with constant availability, can make it harder for people to recognize when gambling is becoming an issue.

If you or someone you know may be struggling, help is available. The Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966, and additional resources can be found through the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

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