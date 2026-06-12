Water-related activities at Winton Lake suspended after sewage leak, Great Parks says

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Great Parks of Hamilton County has suspended all water-based activities at Winton Lake after an active sewage leak was observed near Winton Woods Harbor.

The park district said routine tests revealed one of two testing sites at Winton Lake had elevated E. coli bacteria levels. When they inspected the area, they found a sewage leak.

Great Parks consulted with Hamilton County Public Health and the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, deciding to suspend water activities. The Ohio EPA has also been notified, which is standard practice.

The park district said it is working to flush and repair the damaged pipe. In the meantime, any activities that do not involve water remain available, including ziplining, rock climbing and more at the Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo, the free kids event taking place Friday and Saturday.

Great Parks has posted signs around the lake encouraging visitors to wash their hands and not swallow any lake water. Handwashing stations were posted near the edge of the lake.

In May 2025, Winton Lake was forced to suspend all recreational activities after Great Parks said sewage may have entered a creek that feeds into the lake. At that time, MSD said it was investigating a sanitary sewer line about one mile north that was believed to be the source of the leak.

Last year, Winton Lake reopened within a week. Great Parks said it will provide any updates as they continue working on the incident.