WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

Miami University students are helping shape the future of accessibility in Oxford.

The Oxford Civil Rights Commission discussed a draft of the city's 2026 Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan Wednesday night. City officials say the plan was heavily influenced by a student-led accessibility audit completed in December 2025.

The audit was conducted by students in Miami University's Disability Studies course, DST 272: "Exploring Disability Studies." The class examines the history of the disability rights movement and challenges misconceptions about disability through historical and cultural perspectives.

Assistant City Manager Jessica Greene said the students approached the project with a focus on access and equity.

"They are very mindful of access and equity, so these students really come to it with a lens of making sure everyone feels included in the community," Greene said.

Watch: Learn about what the students found during their audit of the city's accessibility

Miami University students' audit helps shape new accessibility plan in Oxford

Greene said the students' analysis identified three key areas for improvement: the Oxford Municipal Court building, the TRI Community Center, which serves as the city's recreation center, and the city's website, which was updated last month.

As part of the project, students created a detailed presentation that highlighted each space they evaluated. Among the suggestions presented, their assessment of the Oxford Municipal Court building found that a wheelchair-accessible ramp is located only at the rear entrance.

Greene said the ramp is also available only upon request, highlighting one of several accessibility concerns the city hopes to address through its new plan.

Patricia Dawson of the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities said accessibility improvements often benefit everyone, not just people with disabilities.

"When you think about a sidewalk cutout that's meant for someone in a wheelchair to maneuver around, if you have ever been a mom with a stroller or a person on roller skates, that helps everyone through universal design," Dawson said.

Greene said the collaboration demonstrates the value of community feedback and student involvement.

"I think we're really lucky to have a Civil Rights Commission of citizens that care deeply about our community, and also to have students do analysis and help us make recommendations in our community," Greene said.

The draft plan will now go before Oxford City Council for consideration and approval.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.