'It’s been a pain' | How rising gas costs impact Tri-State rideshare drivers

CINCINNATI — Rising prices at the pump are hurting all drivers, but they're really putting a dent in the wallets of those who drive for a living.

Andre Goodwin, a local rideshare driver, has been working for Uber for almost 10 years.

“I do like the freedom a lot,” Goodwin said.

But Goodwin said high gas prices are making it harder for him to earn a living.

“It’s been a pain to see go up, I think that’s the best way I can put it,” Goodwin said.

Gas prices have been rising over the last few weeks, with several Tri-State gas stations hitting prices as high as $4.30 this week.

WATCH: How gas prices are impacting rideshare drivers in the Tri-State

How gas prices are impacting rideshare drivers in the Tri-State

Goodwin said he normally drives anywhere from 350 to 400 miles a day, meaning he’s filling up his tank almost daily.

We asked how much he was paying for gas six months ago versus today.

“Six months ago, I had it budgeted out that I was doing about $750 for my monthly,” Goodwin said. “It’s probably gone up 20-ish, 25%.”

Stephen Hoffman is also a rideshare driver for Lyft. He told us that many drivers are trying to take more rides to offset the costs, but it can only help so much.

“The income is going up, possibly, but you’re spending more to get to that income, which drives your profitability down. It makes it harder,” Hoffman said. “All the drivers that are out there are hurting.”

Hoffman said he prefers longer drives with the hope his riders will tip more. But Goodwin said that for him, shorter rides are more profitable.

“If I could do every ride just block to block to block and keep going like that, I would absolutely accept that just because the dollar per mile is so much better,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said he gets 8% cash back from Uber at gas stations, which helps to some extent.

Hoffman said Lyft hasn’t provided him with any help with the rising costs.

“We all need some special circumstances right now with the cost of fuel costs to help us out a little bit,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the best way riders can help is by tipping their drivers.