Cincinnati gas prices spike overnight to over $4 a gallon

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-area drivers saw a sharp spike in gas prices as they headed out Tuesday morning, with regular unleaded climbing to $4.29 a gallon at multiple local stations — the first time pump prices have exceeded $4 in 3 years.
We found $4.29 prices at several Speedway and Kroger stations throughout southwest Ohio.
AAA reports that the average Ohio gas price is now $4.07 a gallon, blow the national average of $4.17, but still a significant jump that is bound to impact consumers.
The surge follows news over the weekend that no new US-Iran talks are scheduled, and that the Strait of Hormuz (where 20% of the world's oil passes through) remains shut, as it has been for over a month.
The result was another 5% increase in crude oil since the weekend, with prices now over $100 a barrel.
Gas prices are now up well over a dollar since the Iran war began, with Cincinnati-area prices averaging $2.79 a gallon in mid-February.
We will update this story as it develops today. Click here to check gas prices near you.
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