Mason residents gear up to celebrate Fourth of July weekend with block party, concerts

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

MASON, Ohio — The city of Mason is preparing for a packed Fourth of July weekend as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday, with events including the annual Red, Rhythm and Boom concert, a library block party and a community video unveiling.

Thousands are expected to fill the field outside of the Municipal Center Friday evening for performances by Fitz and the Tantrums and Vertical Horizon, followed by a drone fireworks display.

Steve Caddell, assistant director of public works for the City of Mason, helps coordinate the event and said final preparations are underway after months of planning.

"Stage will be finalized, prepped for the bands to come on as the people begin to gather in the evening to see a lot of lawn chairs, blankets and people ready for the event," Caddell said.

Watch: City of Mason gets ready for America 250 celebrations

Mason gears up to celebrate America 250

With this year's American 250 theme, Caddell said he expects attendees will be decked out in patriotic gear.

Caddell said the event holds a special place in the community.

"It's a long-standing event here in the city, and the community really comes together. They look forward to this every year. ... This is their plans on July 3," Caddell said.

The Mason Public Library kicked off the weekend Thursday evening with a block party and movie showing.

"We kind of leaned into novelty stuff, classic Americana, like whoopee cushion, these goofy noses, chattering teeth," Adult Program Director Brent Stroud said. "It's classic Americana, American culture, what America gave to the world and influenced the world."

The city asked residents to describe what America means to them in one word. A video featuring those responses will be unveiled Friday night at the Red, Rhythm and Boom event.

With high temperatures expected, organizers for both events said they are taking extra precautions, including setting up cooling stations.

More information can be found here.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.

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