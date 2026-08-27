Closing arguments set to begin Thursday in Erica Grove trial

LEBANON, Ohio — After just three days, the defense has rested its case in the trial of a Warren County woman accused of drugging and raping a 5-year-old child.

Erica Grove, 43, had family members in the courtroom as her defense rested its case without calling a single witness to the stand — including herself.

Watch: Here's what occurred in day three in Erica Grove trial

Defense rests in Erica Grove trial in Warren County

Grove and her then-boyfriend Tony McCollister were indicted earlier this year on dozens of charges. Grove originally faced several charges, including rape, gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, corrupting another with drugs, endangering children and sexual conduct with an animal.

She has already pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual conduct with an animal, and the illegal use of a minor charges were nullified before trial, but she continues to deny allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old.

Warren County prosecutors have called the case against Grove and McCollister one of the most disturbing ever in Warren County. The crux of the prosecution's case has lied on text messages between Grove and McCollister.

On Tuesday, prosecutors shared the messages, but the defense said those were all fantasies between the two and none of the crimes actually occurred.

"There's no disclosure of sexual abuse or rape. We have a hair follicle sample test that conclusively proved the rape ... texts are false," defense attorneys said in court Wednesday.

After the defense requested an acquittal, Judge Robert Peeler also questioned the prosecution on what other evidence they had for their case other than the text messages.

Prosecutors pointed back to images Grove and McCollister shared with each other, as well as testimony from investigators.

"Seeing pictures of those childlike drawings on this woman's naked body prove that what she talks about is anything but fake; it's abuse," prosecutors said.

Peeler denied the defense's motions, but he said he remained skeptical of the state's evidence.

Closing arguments begin Thursday morning. Since this is a bench trial, Peeler will deliver the verdict. McCollister's trial begins next month.

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