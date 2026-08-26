'Different from Flock' | Covington officials postpone vote on automatic license plate readers

COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington has postponed a vote on $6 million in funding for cruiser-mounted license plate readers and other technology for the Covington Police Department. Covington officials delayed the Tuesday vote to allow for a public discussion on the technology first.

Sebastian Torres of the city of Covington said the technology under consideration differs from the system of Flock Safety.

"The technology is extremely different from Flock. Flock is a national network used by federal, state and local agencies," Torres said. "The ones that we've been using for the last 15 years and the ones that would be used in the future would be locally kept and only accessible for legitimate law enforcement reasons."

Torres said public input is central to the city's process.

WATCH: Northern Kentucky cities take their stance on the use of automatic license plate readers

Covington officials postpone vote on automatic license plate readers

"The city of Covington is always open to getting feedback from our residents. We have public forums all the time on issues, and our commissioners were receiving public comments before this last meeting," Torres said.

Covington's decision comes after several other Northern Kentucky cities moved away from Flock cameras following public discussions. Newport ended its use of Flock cameras after a town hall, where residents raised concerns about the company.

Newport resident Jeff Richardson said at that meeting he supports local law enforcement but not the platform.

"I trust our police. I don't trust Flock. There's voluminous information available that Flock shouldn't be trusted and can't be," Richardson said.

Fort Mitchell and the city of Independence also distanced themselves from the technology after their own public discussions. During Independence's discussion, one resident raised constitutional concerns.

"This is a violation of our Fourth Amendment, and the police and our chief said it puts up a virtual gate. Since when do we check in and out of the city of Independence?" the resident said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office, which approved the use of 20 Flock cameras in June, declined an interview request but said it has plans for upcoming public discussions on the technology.

The Southgate Police Department did not respond to a request for comment about their city's use of the cameras.