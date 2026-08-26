Harrison VFW still recovering 2 weeks after historic flooding caused $200,000 worth of damages

HARRISON, Ohio — Nearly two weeks after the Whitewater River reached historic levels, many along the river are still recovering.

“When I first walked in, I walked back out. That’s how bad it was,” said Bill Floyd, the senior vice commander of the Harrison VFW Post 7570.

The Harrison VFW sits right on the bank of the Whitewater River, and after the historic flooding earlier this month, they’re looking at around $200,000 worth of damage.

WATCH: See the damage the Harrison VFW is dealing with nearly two weeks after historic flooding

Harrison VFW still recovering after historic flooding caused $200K in damages

Floyd took us around the property to see some of that damage and how the clean-up is coming along.

The majority of the damage was done to the main hall and canteen, which saw 6 to 8 inches of water inside. The VFW is now in the process of remodeling. All of the carpet in the building had to be removed, as well as part of the floor, the stage, the bottom of the bar and the bottom of the walls, all due to water damage.

Floyd says the floodwaters covered the entire VFW property and even went into the road, something he hasn’t seen in decades.

“It’s the first time that it’s been across that road that I can remember since 1959,” Floyd said.

The Harrison VFW should be able to fully reopen in about two and a half weeks, Floyd said. He said it’s all because of the help they’ve received from the community, and that it has been incredible.

“We’re so active that we were really like, oh man, a setback… but then, you know, when the volunteers started coming on board and the company that is helping us, it was like, wow, man. Then you started getting uplifted,” Floyd said.

The VFW’s insurance will only cover a portion of their damage costs and repairs. If you wish to help out, you can drop off a check/cash to the VFW or mail one. Their address is: 9160 Lawrenceburg Road, Harrison, OH 45030

WCPO 9 is also collaborating with the Scripps Howard Fund to provide a $1,000 matching contribution to Pathways to Home, which is helping provide cleaning supplies and other needed items to the Harrison VFW and others impacted by the flooding. You can help double the impact by texting: WCPO9Gives to 5015.