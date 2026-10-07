Investigation underway after inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution

LEBANON, Ohio — An aggravated murder investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution after an alleged altercation with his cellmate, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators identified the inmate as Maurice Vinson, 29, who had been arrested in Summit County in July on a parole violation.

WATCH: Warren County inmate dies following altercation with cellmate

Warren County Inmate Dies following altercation with cellmate

According to an incident summary provided to WCPO 9 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vinson suffered serious injuries during a fight between two cellmates on the morning of Oct. 3. He was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

"We just have to remember that no matter what the person is there for, this is somebody's son, somebody's father. They mean something to somebody," said Chazidy Robinson, an advocate who has worked with families affected by inmate deaths.

Vinson's death marks another inmate fatality at the Warren County prison within the past year.

In November 2025, inmate LaSelle Allen died after suffering severe injuries in an altercation with his cellmate. A former corrections officer and a former nurse face charges for their alleged actions in the moments leading up to Allen's death.

Robinson, who has spoken on behalf of Allen's family, said Vinson's death raises additional concerns about safety and accountability inside correctional facilities.

"And we have to make sure that accountability is falling on both sides of the equation so that we can eliminate these problems so that people can serve their time, so that people can go to work and work their job safely and do them adequately and efficiently, and we just have to come to a common ground," Robinson said.

The Warren County Coroner's Office said a full autopsy report is expected to take approximately eight weeks. Both the coroner's office and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office declined further comment because the investigation remains active.