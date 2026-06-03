'Thank God' | Wayne Township resident hopes intersection improvement keeps crashes down

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, email him at Sam@WCPO.com.

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Tim Monk has made a corner of Wayne Township in northern Clermont County his family's home for almost a decade.

His house sits at the corner of State Route 131 and State Route 133. Currently, it's a two-way stop, with yield lights for drivers on State Route 131 and red stop lights, along with stop signs for drivers on State Route 133.

Monk said that the spot is a danger zone.

“It’s horrible. I’ve probably witnessed 25 to 30 wrecks in the eight years I’ve been here," Monk said.

Monk walked WCPO through the most recent crash that happened right by his front yard.

“The last one was right here. The lady ended up in the middle of the road, totaled car," Monk said as he pointed around the area.

Watch to see how the Ohio Department of Transportation is making a rural intersection safer:

Wayne Township resident hopes intersection improvement keeps crashes down

A few years ago, Monk said he found his own son involved in a crash at the intersection.

“He was leaning over there on the backside of that guardrail, and I thought he was severely hurt, but luckily he was just shook up," Monk said.

ODOT is making a change to improve safety for drivers in the area. On June 10, the stop will be converted to a four-way stop.

WCPO 9 News WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam harasimowicz and Wayne Township resident Tim Monk

Residents were first alerted on May 27, when signs were posted alerting them about the upcoming change.

“Thank God they’re doing something about it now," Monk said.

From 2021 to 2025, there have been 16 crashes in the area, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Five of those crashes caused minor injuries and three of the crashes led to severe injuries.

WCPO 9 News Yield and Stop signals in Wayne Township

The intersection is also included in ODOT's All-Way Stop Implementation Program, which addresses dozens of intersections statewide where angle crashes occur at a high rate.

According to ODOT, 75% of the crashes at the intersection from 2021 to 2025 were angle crashes.

"It’s going to do a lot," Monk said. "It’s going to help with your stress level.”

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email Sam at Sam@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.