Prosecutor: 3 people, including 2 juveniles, accused of robbing and murdering 19-year-old in Clermont County

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people, including two juveniles, have been charged after the Clermont County prosecutor said they robbed and killed a man, leaving his body on the side of the road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol first reported that troopers responded to a possible hit-and-run on the 1000 block of Bethel New Richmond Road just after 4 a.m. on March 8. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Jayden Nelson dead in the road, but noticed that the scene did not align with a hit-and-run.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office did an autopsy that determined Nelson had died from a gunshot wound to the head, with the bullet lodged in his brain. At that point, OSHP began working with the sheriff's office to further investigate the case.

Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said searches and forensic analyses helped the two agencies locate and arrest two male juveniles — aged 16 and 17 — as well as 19-year-old Dakari Campbell.

Tekulve said the three came to New Richmond under the guise of selling marijuana to Nelson, but instead robbed him of more than $3,000, took his cellphone and left his dead body on the side of the road.

All three now face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

Additionally, the prosecutor said the investigation uncovered "a wide-ranging drug operation with cross-county ties."

"Too often, the youth of our counties get caught up in a world of drugs and violence and face few repercussions," Tekulve said in a release. "In Clermont County, we do not tolerate this type of behavior and those involved in these types of actions will be brought to justice and will face severe penalties. Our citizens deserve to feel safe in this county and my Office is committed to holding those accountable who would disturb that peace."