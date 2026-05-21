NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Property Valuation Administrator Daniel Braun, accused of trying to solicit an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old, is fighting his $1 million bond.

Despite not having a prior record, Campbell County District Court Judge Erin Sizemore gave Braun a $1 million bond due to the seriousness of the allegations that he procured or promoted the "use of a minor by electronic means."

According to court documents, Braun allegedly conducted and willingly participated in “online conversation(s) with an undercover detective working in coordination with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which were illicit and sexually explicit in nature," believing the detective was a 14-year-old.

WATCH: Braun appeared in court for a virtual bond hearing Thursday

Defense seeks lower bond in case of arrested Campbell County government official

He appeared virtually for a bond hearing Thursday, with the defense asking that the bond be significantly decreased and that Braun be allowed to stay with his 87-year-old father as the case continues.

The prosecution argued Braun is a danger to the community and pointed to statements he allegedly made to police officers the day of his arrest — specifically, that he "couldn't help himself."

Defense attorneys, though, accused the prosecution of seeking an unusually high bond amount because of Braun's public-facing position and the public nature of the case.

"If you had 10 (Class) C felonies on your docket, you'd use your experience and your knowledge of where you slot these bonds in, make inquiry of the financial means of persons, and you'd set a reasonable bond,” defense attorney Brandon Voelker said to the judge Thursday. "That’s all we're asking for. We're not just asking for it because some TV cameras roll that we got to look like we're tough on crime and just say a million-dollar bond. I just don't think it's supported by the facts and the record at hand."

Voelker said he is confident the bond will be lowered. No date has been set for Braun's next court appearance.