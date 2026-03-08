Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OSHP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Ohio Township

OHIO TWP., Ohio — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday morning, according to a release from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Bethel-New Richmond Road east of US 52 in Ohio Township in Clermont County. Preliminary investigation by OSHP revealed that an unresponsive person was found on Bethel-New Richmond Road and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as Jayden Nelson, 19. OSHP believes he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post, who are asking for the public's help. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to call the Batavia Post at 513-732-1510.

