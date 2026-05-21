'I know that I can change things' | Norwood student becomes first middle schooler enrolled at Cincinnati State

NORWOOD, Ohio — At 14 years old, Sunni Rene James is already rewriting what's possible for students in the Norwood City School District.

The eighth grader has made history as the first middle schooler in Norwood to simultaneously enroll as a college student. According to Cincinnati State, she may be the first 8th grader ever enrolled at the institution.

"I think younger me would be saying, wait a second, what? It's first and third grade, you're nearly failing the classes because it's online, and now you're about to go into high school with college credits. It's like, how are you doing this?" James said.

James enrolled in the College Credit Plus Program offered through Norwood City Schools, a program that currently serves 35 students. The program is free, but students who do not excel in their coursework could be required to pay for the classes.

Norwood Middle School Assistant Principal Joe Westendorf said the program offers opportunities for students and teachers who are also college professors.

"I know our senior class that just graduated last night, we have at least 16 to 20% of our seniors had taken college credit plus classes. So they already have a head start on college," Westendorf said.

The Norwood City Schools board of education will honor James as a rising star in the district during its school board meeting on Monday night.

WATCH: Sunni Rene James is taking college courses at Cincinnati State while preparing to enter high school

District honors 14-year-old who entered college

"I took the Accuplacer test, and they said I got flying colors on it," James said.

Westendorf was James' principal at one point and has seen her academic growth since the beginning.

"It's a perfect validation of the work we do. She always stood above the rest. I always saw her as a mature student, and this is no surprise," Westendorf said.

As she prepares to enter high school, James is taking her first class at Cincinnati State. The quantitative reasoning course will help James earn college credit while working toward an eventual law degree.

"She's just finishing out her middle school career with us. We are very excited to have this representation of Norwood out in the public and walking on some of our college campuses. It is an awesome accomplishment for our students to take advantage of everything that the state has to offer, and the CCP world, as well as what our schools have to offer," Norwood Middle School Principal Amanda Wadler said.

James said her principals have been a steady source of encouragement along the way.

"Being who you are and true to yourself, and as long as she does that, I believe all the success will come her way," Norwood High School Principal Mark Gabbard said.

James said her parents have kept her grounded through every challenge.

"She can do all things through Christ who strengthens her, and if she keeps her foundation first with God leading the way, there's nothing she can't accomplish. I can't wait til she becomes mayor at 18," Bishop Sonny James said.

Despite facing obstacles, her parents said she continues to push through.

"Past couple of years she's had some health challenges, but with those health challenges she's learned a lot about how to press, how to overcome, and I think that has really helped her to kind of step up and reach for the things that she wants, " Pastor Kirsten James said.

For Sunni Rene, the vision extends far beyond a diploma or even a law degree. She has her eyes on Congress.

"In terms of congresswoman, a big role and you can change things for the better, research says you have to be at least 25 years old to run, and I said, let's go for it," she said.

Her motivation, she said, is rooted in something bigger than personal achievement.

"I know that I can change things, I can do things to make number one, the community better, make myself better, make the people and friends around me better," Sunni Rene said.