Grant Career Center is asking for the public's help to renovate, add and maintain its Bethel Campus

BETHEL, Ohio — As you enter the Village of Bethel along State Route 125, a 50-year-old campus sits right off the major thoroughfare.

The Grant Career Center, or as it's legally named, the U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District, has been helping prepare students in parts of Clermont County for their futures since 1976. Now, the career center is asking the public to help its programs grow.

"This project in our mind then allows us at least the next 50 years," Superintendent Mike Parry said.

Parry and I spoke about the district's 1.99 mill bond issue that residents who live in Bethel-Tate, New Richmond, Williamsburg and Felicity-Franklin school districts will vote on this upcoming Election Day.

The levy is split into two parts that will be voted on as one. There is a 1.15 mill bond issue for renovations and additions, lasting 37 years, and a 0.84 mill permanent improvement levy that would support the state-required maintenance fund, according to the district. It will cost $5.80 per month for every $100,000 of appraised 2025 property value, according to the district.

WATCH: What the district has planned if the ballot issue is approved by voters

Grant Career Center hoping to renovate and add to its Bethel Campus with the help of a ballot issue

The district said it plans to renovate existing spaces and add new areas to improve safety, size and modern learning.

Current programs include career fields: cosmetology, animal care, construction and engineering, among others.

In total, the project would cost $59 million. Local taxpayers would pay $25 million (42%); the State of Ohio would pay the remaining 58%.

“So we have 14 different career technical programs in the building. Two of them are in labs up to standard at this point. The other 12 will be in renovated spaces," Parry said.

Grant Career Center has held several meetings leading up to the Nov. 3 Election Day, including a "Lunch and Learn" at the school's gallery Thursday morning.

Parry and Grant's treasurer, Kelly Sininger, gave a presentation to colleagues and residents about the cost and where the money will go.

A resident and former Grant employee asked the administrator the question: "What's the 'Plan B' if it doesn't pass?"

Parry said that at the moment, there isn't a "Plan B."

“I’m not going to build that alternative plan until I face that alternative reality," Parry said.

You can find dates for other upcoming presentations on the district's website.

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