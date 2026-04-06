Blue pinwheels planted in Clermont County represent over 1,000 cases of child abuse in 2025

BATAVIA, Ohio — A sea of blue pinwheels sits scattered throughout the grass along State Route 222 in front of the Clermont County Municipal Court building.

The pinwheels are lined up, row by row, honoring victims of child abuse as April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Monday afternoon, representatives from the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, the Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children and Clermont County Children’s Protective Services worked together to place the pinwheels.

Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Tekulve said last year, there were over 1,400 cases of child abuse and child neglect reported in Clermont County.

WATCH: How Clermont County agencies are raising awareness of the toll of child abuse

Blue pinwheels planted in Clermont County represent over 1,000 cases of child abuse last year

Tekulve was joined by Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo, who handles child sexual assault and abuse cases, as well as adult sexual assault cases.

I was in the courtroom in March when Dattilo represented the state in consecutive arraignments and bond hearings for suspects accused of sex crimes against children in Clermont County.

WCPO 9 News Field filled with blue pinwheels in Clermont County

Tekulve said it's a team effort to stop abuse and hold those responsible accountable.

“We work cooperatively with all these agencies to, again, do our best to protect these kids and punish offenders," Tekulve said.

The Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children is a program inside Cincinnati Children's Hospital, directed by Dr. Robert Shapiro.

“I am struck by the loss of potential for happy, healthy lives," Shapiro said.

The center offers treatment for children who've suffered at the hands of abusers.

Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County for WCPO. You can contact him here:

Both Tekulve and Dattilo pointed out that parents, guardians and loved ones need to watch out for signs a child might be dealing with abuse.

“The old adage, if you see something, say something," Tekulve said.