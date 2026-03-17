Police: Batavia Township man indicted on 32 counts of rape, remains in Clermont County Jail

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Batavia Township man has been indicted on dozens of rape charges, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO said Samuel Ramirez, 45, was indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury on 32 counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition Tuesday.

On March 7, a juvenile patient at the Clermont Mercy Hospital reported she was the victim of a prior sexual assault while being treated for unrelated injuries, according to CCSO. Hospital staff notified Clermont County Child Protective Services and the Clermont County Sheriff's office about the report.

Clermont County investigators spoke to the juvenile at the hospital, who reported she and two of her siblings learned they were each sexually assaulted by Ramirez between the ages of 9 years old and 14 years old.

Detectives reached out to the two siblings, according to CCSO, who provided statements consistent with the initial report.

Later that same day, CCSO said detectives interviewed Ramirez, who denied any wrongdoing when asked about the allegations.

Ramirez was taken into custody at the Clermont County Jail and charged with two counts of rape, according to CCSO.

CCSO said Ramirez told detectives he is "currently in the United States illegally" and is a citizen of Guatemala.

Detectives contacted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about Ramirez. DHS said there were no prior records or documented interactions associated with Ramirez, according to CCSO. DHS has placed an immigration detainer on Ramirez pending further proceedings.

Ramirez appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court on March 9 and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He has stayed in the Clermont County Jail since that day and will remain there on his local charges, along with an ICE detainer.

Ramirez will appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning.