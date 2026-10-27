WCPO 9 Gives: Helping Hamilton aims to support people experiencing homelessness

HAMILTON, Ohio — For people experiencing homelessness, getting back on their feet can start with the basics: a place to sleep, food to eat and clothes to wear.

At Serve City in Hamilton, those needs are part of the organization's mission to help people rebuild their lives. Through emergency shelter, supported housing, a food pantry and a clothing boutique, Serve City works to connect people with resources to move forward.

WATCH: How you can support those experiencing homelessness in Butler County with WCPO 9 Gives

Serve City Helps People Experiencing Homelessness in Butler County | WCPO 9 Gives

But the need for help in Butler County outpaces the resources available, according to Serve City Executive Director Dustin Bowman.

Bowman estimates 400 to 500 people in the county are experiencing homelessness, while roughly 200 shelter beds and other places to sleep are available.

For people like Keron, Serve City has provided support as he works toward a more stable future.

Keron is currently living in sober housing and is unemployed. He said Serve City has helped him get necessities he otherwise might not have.

“It's a big blessing,” Keron said. “I don't have nothing to eat, nothing to drink, no clothes to wear for real.”

He said he went from being homeless to living in sober housing in just two weeks, describing the help as “a second chance.”

Creating a space that reflects dignity

Serve City's work extends beyond providing immediate necessities. Bowman said the environment where people receive help matters, too.

The organization's building dates back to 1940, and parts of the interior need attention. Exposed rafters, aging foil-covered insulation and walls that have not been painted in about 30 years are among the issues the organization wants to address.

The planned work includes enclosing the ceiling and refreshing the interior to create a brighter, more welcoming space for people who come through the doors.

Bowman understands the importance of that welcome from personal experience. He has experienced homelessness himself and knows what it is like to worry about where the next meal will come from.

“Having a space for someone when they come in looking for help that reflects the dignity and love that they deserve is so important,” Bowman said.

He said a welcoming environment can help people feel valued while connecting them with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

“I really feel that the facilities of an organization reflect their intent and how they feel about the people,” Bowman said.

How you can help through WCPO 9 Gives

Through WCPO 9 Gives: Helping Hamilton, WCPO 9 is raising awareness and support for people experiencing homelessness in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The Scripps Howard Fund is matching the first $1,000 donated to the campaign.

You can contribute by texting WCPO9GIVES to 50155, or by scanning the QR code or donating at the form at the bottom of the page.

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The campaign is focused on supporting people experiencing homelessness in the community. Donations are made to the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity, which makes grants with funds raised.

Campaign disclosure: This campaign is a WCPO 9 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the Greater Cincinnati area and are tax-deductible.