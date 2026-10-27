BLUE ASH, Ohio — The 11-year-old boy who was found dead inside a Blue Ash home Friday has been identified by his family as Cohen Slusher.

WATCH: Cohen's family spoke to us about their frustration over the lack of information being provided about his death:

Family frustrated by unanswered questions after Blue Ash boy's death

Blue Ash police said that officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Belleview Avenue for a wellness check Friday evening. During the wellness check, officers found Cohen dead in the home. Police said a woman was also transported to the hospital.

Cohen's mother, Lynsey Moore, said he was a loving son.

"He was so genuine, and he cared more about everybody else than his own self," Moore said.

Moore said he lived in the Blue Ash home with his paternal grandmother to be closer to his school.

Moore and her mother, Teri Sand, said Cohen was apparently last seen at school Tuesday. They said that was also the last time neighbors saw him.

“What happened from Tuesday to the time he passed?" Sand said. "I need answers.”

However, so far, Cohen's family said they still don't know what happened.

Blue Ash police have released few details about the circumstances surrounding Cohen's death. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is still working to determine Cohen's cause of death.

“I just want to know what happened to my baby," Moore said.

Moore and Sand said they're frustrated with the lack of information.

“Just tell us what happened to him so we can lay that baby to rest," Sand said. "So we can have closure.”

Through their grief, Moore and Sand said they want people to remember Cohen for the joy he brought to others.

They said they're hoping to keep his memory alive and figure out what happened.

“He just was the joy of my life, of everyone’s life," Sand said. "He did not deserve to be taken.”