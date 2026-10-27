6 Flock Safety cameras removed from Lebanon without city's knowledge; company says it was an error

LEBANON, Ohio — Six Flock Safety license plate reader cameras were removed from Lebanon without the city's knowledge, the company confirmed Tuesday, saying the cameras were taken down in error after being flagged as inactive.

WATCH: Flock removes six cameras from Lebanon

6 Flock Safety cameras removed from Lebanon without city's knowledge

The cameras had been covered with bags since September, when Lebanon City Council voted to pause the program after Flock failed to meet the mayor's deadline to respond to a series of questions about the company's data practices. The company later provided those answers.

With the cameras still covered, city officials were notified that six of the devices had been removed.

Lebanon Police Chief Jeffrey Mitchell said the removal did not appear to be theft or vandalism.

"We believe at this point there is nothing nefarious with the removal of some of our Flock cameras, and we are working with Flock to better understand how the removal process was initiated," Mitchell said.

A Flock Safety spokesperson confirmed the company was responsible for the removal.

"The cameras were removed in error, and Flock is working with the customer to determine the appropriate next steps," the spokesperson said.

According to the company, the cameras were covered and flagged as inactive, which automatically triggered crews to remove them within the last week.

The company said it is working with the police department to figure out next steps.

Lebanon City Council voted 4-3 earlier this month against terminating its contract with Flock Safety. The cameras were directed to remain in place, but covered, while the council continues reviewing the agreement.

The cameras have generated significant community debate in Lebanon, with residents raising concerns about transparency and data retention at multiple council meetings.

Anti-Flock protesters planned a silent sit-in protest at Tuesday night's Lebanon City Council meeting.