'Really cool' | Mount Notre Dame grads prepare for an opportunity of a lifetime in Rome

READING, Ohio — Bella and Mia Veith are fulfilling a dream as freshmen on the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

The twin sisters and 2026 Mount Notre Dame High School graduates had NCAA Division II and Division III basketball opportunities after their high school senior seasons.

Instead, the 5-foot-6 guards decided to attend the University of Notre Dame as students. Basketball wasn't necessarily in the forefront of their plans.

However, circumstances with their basketball careers changed after they had communication with the Notre Dame coaching staff.

The sisters helped with a summer youth camp, connected with players and coaches and focused on a two-day tryout in September. Bella and Mia were among the final three players selected from an estimated 20 participants.

“It’s kind of a Rudy-esque story,” MND basketball coach Drew Fladung said. “It’s been really special for them.”

Bella, who is studying global affairs and economics, along with Mia, who is studying international economics, have been die-hard Notre Dame fans all their lives.

Dayton Hammes/Notre Dame Athletics Bella and Mia Veith are freshmen on the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team.

They were in Columbus as Notre Dame won the 2018 national championship. Current head coach Niele Ivey was on the coaching staff that season.

“Now being able to be coached by her is pretty surreal,” Bella said. “We have just grown up watching Notre Dame sports.”

The Veith sisters begin their official collegiate basketball careers in Rome this Saturday as Notre Dame plays its season opener against Villanova at noon (ET). The team leaves South Bend on Wednesday for the trip to Italy.

Pope Leo XIV, a 1977 Villanova graduate, may attend Saturday’s game, according to the Notre Dame athletic department.

“Just being able to play in Vatican City — it’s such a historic place and the possibility of meeting the pope is just — it’s crazy,” Mia said. “He’s such a big figure and guide for our faith — it’s really cool.”

Bella said the MND basketball program discussed the importance of perspective beyond the game itself. Culture and faith were topics the players reflected upon during their high school careers.

“It’s kind of the next step,” Bella said. “MND was one thing. Now, we’re at Notre Dame, and we’re going to the Vatican City, and I feel like it just stems from our faith that has carried through our lives.”

Fladung can’t wait to watch Saturday’s game. MND has tryouts this weekend, but Fladung plans to view the stream of the game by the time of the noon tipoff (FS1).

Fladung said the MND program is proud of Bella and Mia for who they are as student-athletes. The Cougars couldn’t ask for better representatives of the program at Notre Dame.

“Coming from Mount Notre Dame, roots of obviously being at Catholic school, and they’re big in their faith,” Fladung said. “To be able to go to the Vatican and play in front of the pope — an American pope — the story that they can tell for the rest of their life going to be pretty special.”

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