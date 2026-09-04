VOA Country Music Festival will be at Butler County Fairgrounds through 2031, according to contract

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The VOA Country Music Festival recently found its new home — and it's set to be there well into the future.

The popular country music festival will take place at the Butler County Fairgrounds through 2031, according to a contract between festival operator Between Further Concepts and Investors, LLC and the Butler County, Ohio Agricultural Society.

If the two parties would like to renew the contract for an additional five years, they must decide on or before Sept. 30, 2031.

The festival will kick off in its new location in 2027.

WATCH: VOA Country Music Festival finds its new home

VOA Country Music Fest finds new Butler County home amid West Chester dispute

President of Further Concepts and Investors and the founder of the Voices of American Country Music Festival, Tyler Wogenstahl, announced the move Friday alongside Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, Commissioner Don Dixon, Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit and fairgrounds officials.

The move comes after a dispute between festival organizers and West Chester Township, where the township accused organizers of missing payments, prompting them to withdraw support and no longer host the event.

In the festival's new contract with Butler County, the fairgrounds has "the unrestricted right to terminate the Parties' contract with or without cause, upon written notice to Further after each year of the Festival," according to the contract.

The new location allows the festival to expand in ways it never has before, including on-site camping for attendees, improved accommodations and more. In the contract, it says the festival has access to the entirety of the Butler County Fairgrounds other than the fairgrounds' office.

Further Concepts is paying the fairgrounds a $75,000 rental fee each year the festival will take place, according to the contract.

"The Fairgrounds may immediately terminate the Parties' contract if Further fails to make a payment or upon any default by Further by sending written notice of termination to Further," the contract reads.

The Fairgrounds will also receive 40% of proceeds from parking for the festival, a 60% share of camping proceeds and every ticket sold for the festival will also have a $3 surcharge added for the Fairgrounds. All three of these must be paid by Further to the Fairgrounds within 30 days of the festival's completion each year.

The contract also details how Further Concepts must provide a detailed report for all payments made by the organizers to the Fairgrounds for parking, camping and the ticket surcharge. The company must also provide the Fairgrounds access to its books and records for auditing purposes and inspection of all payments.

Going forward, Further Concepts is also responsible for all expenses for the festival at the fairgrounds, utility and electricity costs during the week of each year's festival and repairing any and all damages to the fairgrounds related to the festival, per the contract. Further Concepts must also develop and control a life safety plan in conjunction with the county.

Butler County Fairgrounds told WCPO that negotiations to bring the festival over were quick, lasting about eight days.

Dixon said the county is not financing the festival but supports events that attract visitors and generate revenue. He said money the fairgrounds earns could eventually help renovate its aging facilities.

“This is just the beginning,” Dixon said. “You will not recognize that facility in a few short years.”

Jones said the fairgrounds will not need renovations to host the 2027 festival. Officials are still developing plans for parking and traffic around the property, portions of which are in Hamilton and Fairfield Township.

The fairgrounds draw at least 12,000 people during some Butler County Fair events, Jones said. Organizers plan to use nearby parking areas, including school properties, and expect many festivalgoers to carpool.

“It’s a work in progress, but we host the fair every year,” Bucheit said. “We’re confident that we’ll be able to manage the traffic around this event as well.”