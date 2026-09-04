Duck-a-palooza returns to Washington Park this Sunday

A local domestic duck rescue is bringing its biggest event of the year to Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine this Sunday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it is free for the whole family.

Longbottom Bird Rescue will host Duck-a-palooza 2 near the park's stage, featuring games, merchandise, and raffles — along with plenty of birds for families to meet.

Jimmy Longbottom, who started the rescue, said the organization takes in domestic ducks and geese that people purchase as pets or for farming purposes and later abandon. "Often people think they're too much trouble and end up leaving them in a park or a pond or somewhere they shouldn't be, and we take them in."

Longbottom said the rescue currently cares for about 150 birds for the remainder of their lives, making fundraising essential to keeping the operation running. "Duck-a-palooza each year is our big event to one, raise awareness and have people from the community come out, learn about what we do and why we do it."

A key part of this year's fundraiser is a t-shirt line created by local artist Micro Blimps, whose real name is Adam Brandt. Brandt designs and donates the shirts, with 3 different designs available this year, and all proceeds go directly to the rescue.

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