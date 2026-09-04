Police: 2 men injured in shooting in East Price Hill; no suspects in custody

CINCINNATI — Two men were shot Friday morning in East Price Hill, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Elberon Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men shot. Both men were transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police used a K9 officer to search for evidence from the shooting, which occurred near a vehicle in the middle of Elberon Avenue.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, and police did not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.