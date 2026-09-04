Docs: Covington teaching assistant arrested for allegedly abusing elementary student

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington teaching assistant has been arrested after he allegedly abused an elementary school student Thursday, according to a citation from the Covington Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Latonia Elementary School on Huntington Avenue on Thursday in reference to a child abuse complaint, per the citation. When they arrived, they met with school staff who said that a child had been assaulted by instructional assistant Bryan Bundy.

According to the citation, staff then showed police video of the incident. In the video, Bundy walks up to a child sitting on the floor, roughly grabs his arm, drags the child across the hallway and slings him toward a concrete wall, according to the citation.

Bundy then kicked the child's communication device across the hall into the wall, depriving the child of use of the communication device, the citation reads. Bundy then subjected "the juvenile to cruel punishment" by kicking the child toward the wall with his foot.

Officers did observe bruising on the child's wrist from being dragged across the floor.

Bundy was transported to the Covington Police Department, where he told police that "he lost it and laid hands on the juvenile," according to the citation.

"He admitted to dragging him across the hallway but stated he does not remember kicking the juvenile or what happened with the communication device," the citation reads.

Bundy told police that "if he had the chance he would do things differently."

He also apologized via police to the school, the parents and the child "even though he 'probably didn't feel it,'" according to the citation.

Bundy has been charged with one count of criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and he was booked in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

In a statement, Covington Independent Public Schools said that "the safety, well-being and protection of our students remain the highest priorities" of the district.

Superintendent Cortnei Flucas said Bundy is no longer employed by the district.

Flucas also said that the district is limited in what details it can share due to the active law enforcement investigation, but it is cooperating fully with Covington police and will continue to provide families with "the appropriate information as we are able."

"We remain committed to being transparent with our families while protecting the privacy and legal rights of those involved," Flucas said. "Counseling and support resources are also available to students and staff members who may need assistance during this time."