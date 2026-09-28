Miami University could leave MAC for American Conference: What a move could mean for students and fans

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University could be exploring a move from the Mid-American Conference to the American Conference, a change that could bring more exposure and athletic revenue to Oxford, but also much longer road trips for students and fans.

WATCH: Miami students weigh in on a potential move to the American Conference

Miami University students weigh in on potential move to the American Conference

On3 reported that Miami, James Madison and UConn have expressed interest in joining the American Conference.

Neither Miami nor the American is confirming that a move is happening.

The American Conference told WCPO 9 it is not proactively seeking additional members, but said it will continue evaluating opportunities as the college sports landscape changes.

Read the conference's full statement below:

As the landscape of college sports continues to evolve competitively, legislatively and legally, the American Conference remains focused on driving innovation and helping shape key decisions and opportunities for our member institutions, student-athletes and the industry. The American is not proactively seeking additional members. We will continue to evaluate the changing landscape and opportunities that strengthen the conference and support our collective mission. American Conference

In a statement to WCPO, Miami's Director of Athletics, David Sayler, said Miami is not focused on "hypotheticals." Instead, it prioritizes "its student-athletes, winning programs and graduating champions."

Read Sayler's full statement below:

In today’s dynamic and ever-changing D1 athletics landscape, it’s understandable that there is speculation, but at Miami we don’t focus on hypotheticals. We focus on our student athletes, developing winning programs, and graduating champions.Over the past two years, Miami RedHawks have won 18 championships, reached three consecutive conference championship football games, and claimed both the men’s and women’s all-sports trophies in back-to-back seasons. Last year, Miami was the only Group of 6 school among the 19 institutions that qualified for a bowl game and both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. Our 31-0 men’s basketball team captured national attention as the fifth program this century to go undefeated in regular season play. David Sayler

A much longer road trip

For Miami students and fans, one of the most noticeable differences could be the amount of time spent traveling to away games.

The average estimated driving time from Miami to a MAC opponent is about five hours.

If Miami joined the American Conference, the average estimated road trip would be about 12 hours, more than twice as long.

That geographic difference has some students questioning whether the potential benefits would outweigh the added travel.

“It’s kind of frustrating to see that we are diverting away from where we are,” said Miami freshman Sloan Jambor.

University of Cincinnati professor David Kelley, who teaches sport administration, said the increased distance could hurt fans who want to attend road games.

“Having to travel even greater distances puts more financial pressure on fans that have to now travel at greater distances,” Kelley said.

But some Miami students see the potential move differently.

“We’ve been on top of the MAC for a couple years now, and I feel like we need some better competition,” said junior Drew Funk.

Another student, freshman Grayson Schwalbach, said joining the American could make Miami “even a bigger name than it is now.”

More exposure and athletic revenue

Kelley said one potential benefit of joining the American would be increased media exposure.

“With the more media exposure and the more advertising they get out of it, you know, the more attention they get,” Kelley said.

He said additional media revenue could give Miami more resources for recruiting, coaches and NIL.

But more athletic revenue does not necessarily mean students would pay less, Kelley said.

“I don’t see it having any less of an effect on student fees,” he said.

Ohio University professor B. David Ridpath is skeptical of the financial argument for leaving the MAC.

“I don’t think anyone can justify to me that this is going to be some type of windfall of money. That it's going to be better for the athletes and their academic and athletic efficacy" Ridpath said. "And I see no way it's going to actually heighten the visibility of the school.”

What happens next?

For now, Miami remains a member of the MAC, and neither the university nor the American Conference has announced a move.

Miami's current media-rights contract with ESPN expires at the end of this school year, adding another layer to the timing of the reported conference interest.

The potential move comes as college athletics continues to undergo conference realignment, with schools weighing factors including media revenue, competition, exposure and travel.

For Miami, those questions could ultimately come down to what the university believes it needs from its next chapter in Division I athletics, and what students and fans are willing to trade for it.

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