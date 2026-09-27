Man reported missing by Hamilton PD found dead

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found dead, according to a social media post made by Equusearch Midwest on Sunday.

In a social media post made on Wednesday, the Hamilton Police Department said they were searching for 50-year-old Todd Payne. They said he was last seen leaving the Brookville, Indiana area and that he had been driving a Ford Fusion to his home Hamilton.

In their original post, Hamilton police also mentioned that Payne used a wheelchair.

Equusearch Midwest wrote the following, in part, in a social media post made on Sunday:

"UPDATE: it is with great sadness that we inform that Todd has been located deceased. Our love and strength go out to his family and friends"

No further information was provided about Payne's cause of death.