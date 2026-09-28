Police: Shooting at Fricker's Bar and Grill leaves one dead, another injured

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that took place at Fricker's Bar and Grill on Sunday, according to the North College Hill Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Fricker's Bar and Grill for a report of two people being shot. At the scene, one man was found shot multiple times and another was found with a gunshot wound in their arm.

Both of the injured men were taken to UC Hospital. North College Hill police say Donald Jamar Hales died despite life-saving efforts.

Viewers sent WCPO the following photos of Hales:

Voiselle Dunn

Joe Matheis

This incident remains under investigation, according to North College Hill police.