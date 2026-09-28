Covington launches study to improve school zone e-scooter and e-bike safety

COVINGTON, Ky. — The use of e-bikes and e-scooters has quickly become one of the top safety concerns across Northern Kentucky — not just for drivers, but also for pedestrians.

Now, the city of Covington is conducting a study on how to improve pedestrian safety with e-bikes and e-scooters, with a focus on areas near its schools.

Covington Mayor Ron Washington said the city has already received reports of reckless operation across the city.

"It's important that kids wear their helmets, it's important they're looking both ways. We've gotten reports of them just busting through intersections," Washington said.

Other Northern Kentucky cities have already taken action. Fort Thomas has used "Walk Your Wheels" zones for years, requiring e-bike and e-scooter riders to walk their devices near school zones, high foot traffic pedestrian areas and business districts.

Just two weeks ago, Fort Mitchell introduced its own ordinance requiring students to walk their wheels within the school zone on Beechwood Road 45 minutes before school begins and 45 minutes after dismissal.

Washington said Covington is considering a similar approach.

"Absolutely [we are.] That's part of the [study]. When the kids get so close to school, should they dismount and walk it to school?" Washington said. "After the study is done, we would also like the parents to be educated on the scooter process. For instance, under our current ordinance, you're not supposed to even be on city sidewalks with the scooters."

Beyond updating its safety regulations, Covington wants to ensure parents and children know how to operate these devices responsibly.

"We need to educate the children that are riding this, and educate the parents that are providing this form of transportation," Washington said.