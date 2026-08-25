MADISON TWP., Ohio — Madison Township trustees have formally objected to Trenton’s plan to annex more than 600 acres for a proposed Amazon data center, triggering a public hearing before the Butler County commissioners.

Trustees voted Monday to object to the annexation. Madison Township Trustee Jeff Willoughby filed the objection paperwork with the Butler County commissioners Tuesday.

WATCH: Madison Township trustees have formally objected to Trenton's plan to annex more than 600 acres for a proposed Amazon data center

Madison Township objects to Trenton annexation for proposed Amazon data center

The proposed development would span roughly 600 acres currently located in Madison and St. Clair townships.

“Our first two priorities is protecting our residents, and really with the annexation it is protecting our township,” Willoughby said.

Money was part of the negotiations

Amazon offered Madison Township $5 million to allow the annexation to move forward without objection.

The offer is significant for the township, whose annual tax revenue is roughly $3 million.

But Willoughby said the financial benefit was not enough to overcome the township’s concerns about how the development could affect residents.

“I mean you can get money, but if you haven't protected your residents that elected you, to provide for them and protect them, then you haven't done your job,” Willoughby said.

The township wanted additional protections included in an agreement before supporting the annexation.

Those concerns include traffic, road maintenance, noise, wastewater and stormwater management.

“There are some substantial issues to it as far as traffic and road maintenance. Trenton says they are going to take care of it, but there's no written agreement,” Willoughby said.

What happens next

Madison Township's objection does not automatically stop the proposed Amazon data center.

Instead, the objection triggers a public hearing before the Butler County commissioners.

The commissioners will have to determine whether the proposed annexation meets the specific requirements of Ohio's expedited Type 3 annexation law.

The process is being used because the proposed development is expected to meet the state's requirements for a major economic development project, including more than $10 million in private real and personal property investment and at least $1 million in annual payroll.

The city of Trenton declined WCPO 9's request for comment on Madison Township's decision.

For residents who have opposed the project, the township's vote represents a significant development in the fight over the proposed data center.

“I have a little glimmer of hope that what we are doing is meaningful and people are actually listening,” said Trenton resident Amy Humbert after attending the Madison Township meeting.

St. Clair Township trustees are scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to decide whether to file an objection of their own after also being offered $5 million.

The deadline to file an objection is Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Even if St. Clair objects, Madison Township's objection has already triggered the required county hearing.

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