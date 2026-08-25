CINCINNATI — Ohio students can now be flagged as chronically absent even when their absences are excused, under changes included in House Bill 96.

The updated state law defines chronic absenteeism as missing at least 10% of the minimum number of hours required in a school year — regardless of whether those absences are excused or unexcused. In a standard 180-day school year, that equals roughly 18 full days of school.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Shauna Murphy acknowledged the range of reasons students miss class during her back-to-school address.

"Young people miss school because they're afraid of what's happening in society; they miss school because they have doctor's appointments; they miss school for college visits," Murphy said.

Kenna Haycox, deputy director for board management services at the Ohio School Boards Association, said the intent of the law is not punitive.

"The focus is really on understanding that and getting to the root cause of why students may be missing school," Haycox said.

WATCH: How local schools are responding to Ohio's new attendance law

Ohio's new attendance law counts excused absences toward chronic absenteeism

Under the law, districts are required to contact parents when a student reaches 5% of the minimum required hours missed for any reason.

Haycox said the shift moves away from a focus on truancy and court involvement, and toward early intervention and education.

"We want to make sure every student has the opportunity to succeed," Haycox said.

Cincinnati Public Schools reported a chronic absenteeism rate of nearly 46%. District leaders say fear and uncertainty in some immigrant communities are contributing to students staying home.

Brandon Craig, president of the Board of Education for Cincinnati Public Schools, said the district has been working to educate families about attendance expectations for several years.

"Now it's really utilizing the information that's updated, making sure they're aware through the handbook and the general message, 'Bring your kid to school,'" Craig said.

Craig said the biggest misunderstanding among families is the difference between excused and unexcused absences and how both factor into chronic absenteeism.

"That means making sure parents are aware when their child may not make it all the way to school or all day at school. But it also means letting families know that CPS is a safe place to bring your child," Craig said.

Craig said the district is also focused on keeping students in school for as much of the day as possible, including by offering on-site health clinics and other resources to reduce hours missed.

"If you have a doctor's appointment, bring that kid in after the doctor's appointment. Bring them in before the doctor's appointment," Craig said.

For students with chronic illnesses, Craig said the district works to ensure they still have access to educational materials.

"It's first identifying that that is the reason the student is missing a number of days, and then the second step that the district has really put an effort into is ensuring that that student still gets access to all the educational materials so that they're able to be still successful as they matriculate through the schools," Craig said.

Craig said parents can find attendance information on the CPS website, in board meeting minutes and in the student handbook, and that the district will provide another copy to any parent who needs one.

Because Ohio tracks attendance by hours, not just full days, tardies and early dismissals count toward a student's total time missed.

Ronald Fausnaugh, secondary director of teaching and learning for Princeton City Schools, said families need to understand how quickly small amounts of missed time accumulate.

"So if a student comes in 15 minutes tardy... that adds up very quickly," Fausnaugh said.

Princeton City Schools reported a chronic absenteeism rate of 20%. Fausnaugh said each of the district's 11 buildings has a team including administrators, counselors and office staff tracking attendance and connecting students with support. The district also has 2 dedicated attendance officers.

Princeton follows up with families when a student reaches 38 hours of absence as an early warning, and takes additional steps, including an unofficial diversionary meeting when a student reaches 72 hours.

Fausnaugh said the district also involves students directly in the process.

"Also includes a tracker where students can mark their own absence; we want to make sure the student has a voice at that table as well so the student is owning their own attendance," Fausnaugh said.

Fausnaugh emphasized that the goal is not for families to view 18 days as an allowance.

"We don't want any child to get to that 18 days," Fausnaugh said. "We want them in school all the time."

Parents with Princeton can click here to find more information.

Students can still be classified as habitual truants under Ohio law for unexcused absences. That threshold is met when a student misses 30 or more consecutive hours without an excuse, 42 or more hours in a single school month or 72 or more hours in a school year.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce has resources for families and districts regarding attendance at education.ohio.gov.

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