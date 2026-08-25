'I’m so thankful': Pleasant Ridge auto shop owner gifts refurbished car to mother of 4

CINCINNATI — At Donovan's Auto and Tire Center in Pleasant Ridge, owner Dane Donovan is used to giving cars a second chance. He believes people deserve one, too.

That's why, last year, he started an annual giveaway to take a car that would otherwise end up in a junkyard, fix it up and give it away for free to someone who truly needs it.

“This community is great and we wanted to give back," Donovan said.

This year, more than 200 people were nominated to receive a 2017 Kia Niro.

Donovan's team narrowed the list down to five finalists, then let the community vote.

After the votes were tallied, Golf Manor resident Jasmin Hughley was voted the winner.

“I’m so excited," Hughley said. "I’m so thankful."

WATCH: See Hughley's reaction to getting the keys to her new car for the first time:

Local giveaway helps mother get reliable ride

Hughley is a mother of four and said just a few years ago she was homeless.

Now she works as a nurse aide and said life had finally started to turn around.

However, a couple of months ago, her last car broke down, leaving her without reliable transportation.

“I had a lot of nights crying," Hughley said. "Lot of mornings where I couldn’t do what I needed to do.”

When one of her clients told her about the giveaway, she submitted her story on the off chance someone would be moved by it. She said she never expected to win.

“I can’t even express how much it means," Hughley said. "It’s just amazing.”

Donovan said he plans to continue the tradition next year.

“When I called to call her to let her know that she won, I actually had to pull the phone back away because she was ecstatic and she broke down in tears and that’s what it’s all about: being able to help someone out in need," Donovan said.