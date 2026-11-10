Alberto Lira-Razo's arrest sparks debate over Butler County's cooperation with ICE

HAMILTON, Ohio — The arrest of a Hamilton man by federal immigration agents is prompting renewed questions about the county's cooperation with ICE, with immigrant advocates calling on commissioners to end the agreement.

WATCH: The moment ICE agents arrested a Hamilton man

Butler County ICE Agreement Debated After Hamilton Man's Arrest

ICE arrested Alberto Lira-Razo in Hamilton last week. Video of the encounter shows ICE agents pulling him from his vehicle and taking him into custody.

His wife says the arrest has deeply affected their family, including their five children.

"He's our sole provider and the father of my children. They're traumatized; they're upset; they can't sleep," she said.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, agents had been watching Lira-Razo's home before the arrest. The sheriff's office says he drove back to his residence after an attempted traffic stop. The press release says agents then broke his vehicle's window and used a Taser after he refused to get out.

The arrest comes amid a broader debate over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump acknowledged his approach might have been too tough.

"I think it might be too tough, yeah," Trump said.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, a longtime ICE partner, also criticized the administration's initial approach in an interview with WCPO 9 in September.

"Did they go about it the wrong way? Sure they did," Jones said.

Jones has continued to support stricter immigration enforcement, while saying the way it is carried out matters.

Immigrant advocates call for county to end ICE agreement

At Tuesday's Butler County commissioners' meeting, members of the Butler County Immigrant Justice Group pointed to Lira-Razo's arrest as an example of why they want the county to end its agreement with ICE.

"Butler County residents should not feel panic when they see sheriff deputies in their neighborhoods in patrol vehicles," a member said.

The commissioners did not offer a unified response.

Commissioner T.C. Rogers defended the county's agreement with ICE, questioning what could happen if it were ended.

"No one has ever thought about if we cancel it, what could happen next," Rogers said.

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter said ending the agreement would not prevent federal immigration agents from coming into Butler County, but said it may be time to revisit the county's approach.

"I don't think that the commissioners will stop ICE from coming into our county. We don't have that power. But I do think it's time to go to the table," Carpenter said.

Commissioner Don Dixon said it was too early to draw conclusions about the Hamilton arrest and that the incident should be discussed with the appropriate people.

"This incident in Hamilton, I think that's just a couple days old, and I think it'll be discussed with the appropriate people," Dixon said.

Lira-Razo faces local charges

Lira-Razo remains in ICE custody and also faces two local charges: obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

The sheriff's office says both charges are misdemeanors.

The debate over the county's agreement comes as local leaders face pressure from advocates to reconsider the role local law enforcement plays in federal immigration enforcement.