In Butler County, veterans are 4 times more likely to die by suicide than civilians

HAMILTON, Ohio — September is suicide prevention month and one local organization is holding an all-day event on Wednesday to bring awareness specifically to veteran suicide in Butler County.

Silent Watch is hosted by the Butler County Veterans Service Commission.

Commission members, veterans, and volunteers stand over a flag-draped casket in 20-minute increments to support the local community of veterans and show that they are ready to support and listen.

Mike Farmer, the executive director of Butler County Veteran Service Commission and a veteran himself, says they have two goals for this event.

“One, raise awareness for veteran suicide. And two, we want veterans to know that there are resources and there is help out there, and they’re not alone,” said Farmer.

WCPO Silent Watch 2024, Butler County.

Butler County has a high rate of veteran suicides, a sobering reason for the commission to bring awareness to the issue.

“In 2023, veterans accounted for a suicide at a rate of four times that of a non-veteran here in Butler County,” said Farmer. “We lost nine veterans last year, we’ve lost five already this year.”

Farmer said that they’ll have over 250 volunteers and veterans on Wednesday standing in front of the flag-draped casket.

Mark Applegate, a Butler County Veteran Service Commission member and a veteran, was one of the many who stood in silence.

"I've also lost two, a member of my family and a veteran to suicide, so it means a lot to me to stand here,” said Applegate.

But why is the rate of veteran suicide higher than non-veterans? Some say it’s due to stigma.

WCPO Silent Watch 2024, Butler County.

“Some of it’s because they don’t get the proper care that they need, but most of it is the stigma of trying to get them to ask for help,” said Applegate. “The military teaches you to basically suck it up, and not ask for help.”

The event will take place for 17 hours, from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. A presentation of the flag, 21-gun salute and "taps" will conclude the event.

Local veteran and mental health services will be available at the Silent Watch to answer any questions or help any veterans who are struggling.