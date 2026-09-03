SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The family of a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant who died in Springfield, Ohio, says fear of deportation and the stress of wearing an ankle monitor contributed to his death — and they are calling on federal lawmakers to reform how Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses the devices.

See the family's case below:

ICE ankle monitor use jumped 76% in one year. A Springfield family links ankle monitor stress to son's death

Pierre Damas Bel's family believes the emotional toll of immigration enforcement played a direct role in his death.

Bel’s family and loved ones told WCPO 9 News they believe fear of deportation, bullying, and the emotional toll of wearing an ICE ankle monitor contributed to his death.

“It was a grave impact on his mental health, as he shared with me multiple times,” said Yola Lamarre, a family friend.

Pastor Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church said the case should force lawmakers to reconsider the use of ankle monitors altogether.

“Make a public statement calling for the end of the shackling before other people take their lives,” Ruby said.

The federal numbers appear to show the practice becoming far more common.

According to ICE detention statistics reviewed by WCPO 9 News:



In fiscal year 2025, ICE reported 30,249 people on ankle monitors through its Alternatives to Detention program.

By fiscal year 2026, that number had climbed to 53,192.

That represents an increase of nearly 76% in just one year.

At the same time, ankle monitors became a much larger share of ICE’s overall supervision system.



In FY2025, ankle monitors accounted for about 17% of monitored migrants.

In FY2026, they accounted for nearly 29%.

ICE’s overall Alternatives to Detention population remained massive in both years:



FY2025: 181,210 participants

FY2026: 183,181 participants

Most participants were monitored using the SmartLINK cellphone app, but ankle monitor use expanded significantly faster than any other tracking method. Other methods for monitoring migrants outside of detention include wrist-worn devices, Voice ID, telephonic reporting, in-person reporting, case management, and supervision programs

ICE says court appearance rates for monitored migrants remained high — around 98% in both years.

Advocates argue those numbers raise questions about whether physical monitoring devices are necessary.

Critics say ankle monitors can create lasting psychological harm, especially for people already living with fear of deportation or instability.

The broader detention system also expanded dramatically.

ICE says its detention and monitoring systems are designed to ensure compliance with immigration proceedings and maintain public safety.

WCPO 9 News reached out to multiple Ohio members of Congress asking whether they support ending or reforming ICE’s ankle monitor program following the Springfield case.

As of publication, none had responded.