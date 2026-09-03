MASON, Ohio — People packed the Common Beer Company in downtown Mason to tell us what's on their minds Wednesday as part of our regular Let's Talk series across the Tri-State.

See what the people had to say:

You highlighted responsible community development in our Mason Let's Talk event

From traffic to development, everyone brought their own concerns, problems and positive takes to our team for further research and reporting.

Chris Heim, Lisa Heim and Kayfa Fustre all came out to tell us about the work the Deerfield Mason Community Development Corporation, MADE CDC, has been doing in town to beautify parts, market others and form a coherent plan for development that protects what makes downtown Mason special in their eyes.

"It's all about being able to walk and feel safe downtown," Lisa said.

Fustre told us walkability was a key focus of the group's master plan.

"I think young people demand that nowadays," she said. "They want a place where they can work, play."

Lisa said the group is composed of around 50 volunteers who each bring their own talents to the table, and she encouraged others who enjoy the area to join through the MADE CDC website.

Bob Biney, a former Navy nuclear submarine officer, came to our Let's Talk to tell us about the collaboration he's forming between area teachers and the USS Cincinnati Submarine Memorial to build interactive and age-appropriate STEM and history education exhibits.

"Next summer we're going to be putting together hands-on activities for kids on different grade levels," he said.

One idea for incorporating technology, according to Biney, would be the installation of QR codes that would generate an augmented reality avatar of a crewman to guide a person through the submarine.

Frank Miller came to ask us for help finding out why he pays city taxes in The Greenery subdivision of town, but the neighborhood doesn't receive city services like trash collection or street plowing.

These are all stories we plan to look into in the coming days and weeks as we follow through on your calls for coverage.