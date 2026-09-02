Milford leaders continue to weigh different ideas to improve the city's parking situation

MILFORD, Ohio — Along Milford's Main Street, Chase Leonard has a front-row seat to the city's parking woes.

“It’s a lot of get what you can find. I do notice that on the weekends it’s a little bit of a struggle," Leonard said.

Leonard has owned and operated Vacant Decade Vintage and Plants with his partner since May. I asked him about what his customers say about the parking that is — or isn't — available near his store.

“I’ve actually had people inquire about where the best parking is. I myself don’t really know the answer to that still, because I’m still learning the area," Leonard said.

We first reported on Milford's parking concerns after hearing from residents during our Let's Talk event in July at Cincinnati Distilling.

WATCH: Here's what a Milford business owner had to say about the parking situation in the city's downtown area

Milford leaders continue to weigh different ideas to improve city parking

A few weeks later, city leaders were presented with the findings and proposed alternatives from a parking study that was commissioned back in the spring.

A local engineering firm reviewed parking during a Friday and Saturday evening in April.

"From what was available versus where cars were parked, we found that around 90% of available stalls, on-street and off-street, were occupied," Dylan Osborn said.

Seven alternatives were written in the study, each with different proposed solutions to add more parking spots.

Alternative 1 would add approximately 32 parking spots to Milford, according to the study. Alternative 2 would turn Water Street into a southbound one-way. Alternative 3 proposes a one-way loop involving both Water Street and Main Street. The study specifically states that Alternative 3 is "strongly discouraged due to the corridor's commuter traffic."

The other alternatives are turning a vacant parcel on Cash Street into a public parking lot, promoting public parking near Riverside Park and Water Treatment Plant, parking partnerships and adding an upper deck to the 300 Main St. parking lot.

WCPO 9 News Parked cars along Milford's Main Street

Two weeks later, at Milford's Sept. 1 council meeting, leaders discussed those alternatives and what is next in finding a solution. City leaders were also given a summary that included a price tag for some of the proposed alternatives.

“I think there is a sense of urgency of making a decision, obviously not tonight, but I do think there is a sense of urgency in responding to the parking study," council member Mike Brown said.

During the meeting, Mayor Ralph Vilardo mentioned that the solutions do not have to come from the alternatives written in the study. One council member mentioned another idea to ease parking issues.

“I think we should consider valet parking as an alternative," Brown said.

City Manager Benjamin Gunderson said that improving signage is already in the works.

“Wayfinding, we’ve already built that into the budget; so that’s going to be done regardless," Gunderson said.

Resident Rachel Richardson spoke about the parking study during public comment, to address the public's notification of these discussions in council, as well as how downtown businesses need to be involved.

"But what I'm suggesting is that council should direct city administration to research what other communities are doing. Talk to our downtown businesses and their employees about what would actually work here in Milford. And come back to council with more options," Richardson said.

I spoke with Vilardo on the phone Wednesday, who told me that final decisions are a long way away. The public will be able to view posters of the alternatives starting on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and will be at City Hall after.

"We are going to basically take our time, make sure we make an informed decision that's based on the needs of the general public and the businesses," Vilardo said.

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