'I would love a regional subway system' | City leaders discuss options for Cincinnati's abandoned tunnel

CINCINNATI — City leaders are asking for ideas on how to repurpose an abandoned, unfinished subway tunnel beneath Cincinnati's streets.

"I would, with cost not being a factor, would love a regional subway system," council member Mark Jeffreys told WCPO. "Obviously, we also have to be practical; how would we fund a regional rail plan? So, it comes down to what (is) practical, versus the realistic.”

The council submitted a Request for Information, meaning the city is looking for information from businesses capable of improving the space. This request is not an ask for formal proposals — that could come later after the city has gathered preliminary information about the development.

"I think it’ll be cool," downtown commuter Zachary Fields said. "It’ll explore different options over the city and also, it’ll be something different. You know, there’s a lot of potential into it."

The subway tunnel, which the city tells WCPO needs "a lot" of work, not only sits empty but continues to cost taxpayers money to maintain. WCPO learned Friday working infrastructure like water lines and communication cables remain in the tunnel waiting to be moved.

"It could be used for transit for example," Jeffreys said. "It could be sued, some of the random, crazy ideas are make a canal out of it — like in Indianapolis has a canal right through the heart of the city, they have a canal. It could be used for business, like a data center, it’s a cool spot. Or it could be used for other reuse ideas; people have thrown out things like bars, or art galleries."

Tunnel History

Cincinnati's never-utilized subway system is considered the nation's largest abandoned subway tunnel. For over 50 years, the two-mile stretch has been silent, its doors blocked by steel fences that have been vandalized over and over throughout the years.

Two miles of the proposed subway were constructed by 1923, and then the project was more or less halted. Above-ground sections of the planned loop were nearly finished by 1927 but the project ran dry on funds and tracks were never laid.

Submissions are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 and can be submitted online; hard copy submissions or emailed submissions won't be accepted, the city said.

The city is asking that all businesses interested in submitting concepts provide:



Company contact information

Qualifications and experience of the firm who will be developing and/or operating the tunnel space

A general narrative description of the proposed conceptual use of the tunnel

A general description of proposed improvements, repairs, renovations, alterations, additions, etc., that may be required

Any other information useful to the city in evaluating the feasibility of the proposed concept

Graphical materials such as sketches, drawings, annotated photos, etc., may be included to help convey the concept

“I would like to see something like that restored because it’s something old," another commuter said. "But if it’s not necessary to do, and raising tax people money, then I’ll say no!”