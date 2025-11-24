'I think the sky's the limit there' | FC Cincinnati fans look ahead to 2026 following loss to Inter Miami

CINCINNATI — As thousands made their way into TQL Stadium, hope was in the air for FC Cincinnati.

"Go FCC, Cincinnati needs a winner," one fan said.

The MLS Eastern Conference semifinal match versus Inter Miami was the end of a monster sports weekend across the Queen City. The playoff match followed an epic high school football clash between St. Xavier and Elder Friday night, UC basketball and football and the Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots.

"I want to see some action, Evander in that front line and I want to see them shut Messi down," FC fan David Gilardi said.

For the FC faithful who couldn't land a ticket, many enjoyed the match from inside 'The Pitch' bar right across the street.

The energy across all the rooms was high as the match began and continued through the first half, even when Cincinnati's football club fell behind 1-0.

Watch to see how FC fans experienced the playoff match:

FC Cincinnati fans look ahead to 2026 following loss to Inter Miami

But the second half was a different story.

Inter Miami would go on to score three more goals in the second half, bringing the final score to 4-0.

"I was expecting a win tonight in regulation, so losing 4-nothing is tough," FC fan Sean Williams said.

"My hopes were really high and I mean it's not great," another fan said.

But even in the midst of defeat, fans have their eyes set on next season.

"Neymar was talking about coming to Cincinnati. Evander wants Neymar to come to Cincinnati. I think that could be a really key player to fill a hole on the left side, I think the sky's the limit there," Williams said.