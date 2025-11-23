Updates: Inter Miami leads FC Cincinnati 1-0 at halftime after Messi goal

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is back in TQL Stadium, taking on Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

No. 3 Inter Miami leads No. 2 FC Cincinnati 1-0 at halftime after Lionel Messi got his first goal in TQL Stadium.

In the 19th minute, Messi collected a header from the center of the box after a cross from Mateo Silvetti.

Inter Miami strikes first.



It’s Lionel Messi — His first ever goal against FC Cincinnati.



The two teams met twice during the regular season, with FCC earning a 3-0 victory at TQL on July 16 before the two teams had a scoreless draw on July 26. Overall, FC Cincinnati is 2-1-1 against Inter Miami over the last two seasons, and 2-0 at home.

Sunday's match marks the first time Cincinnati has made it to the semifinals since 2023, when they defeated Philadelphia Union 1-0. Cincinnati went on to fall in the Eastern Conference Finals that year to the Columbus Crew, who won the MLS Cup.

Unlike round one of the MLS Cup Playoffs, the semifinal match is a single-elimination game, meaning the winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Final to face either Philadelphia Union or New York City FC.

If FCC and Miami end regulation in a draw, the game will progress in a more traditional manner with two full 15-minute extra time periods, unlike the immediate penalty kicks of round one. Penalty kicks will take place if the teams are still in a draw after those extra time periods.