Sheriff: 27-year-old man facing several charges after head-on crash in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after a head-on crash early Thursday morning in Liberty Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies, along with the Liberty Township Fire and EMS, responded to the 6400 block of State Route 747 for a head-on crash. Once they arrived, they called in the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Investigators found that a man driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra northbound on State Route 747 crossed left of center and struck a 2023 Honda Civic heading southbound.

The sheriff's office said a 28-year-old woman was driving the Civic and was seriously injured in the crash. She was transported to UC Health West Chester Hospital.

The driver of the Elantra had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. During this time, deputies found open containers of alcohol inside his vehicle, along with multiple other indicators of intoxication.

The sheriff's office said the man had no identification and provided both a false name and several different birth dates. He was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies stayed with the man at the hospital, where they learned his identity. The man was identified as Yoan Perez Ventula, the sheriff's office said.

Ventula was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony, obstruction of justice, operating a vehicle while impaired, having no driver's license and traveling left of center. The sheriff's office said a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been placed on Ventula as well.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.