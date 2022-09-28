Mother of mentally ill escapee shot to death by police says 'system failed my son'

CINCINNATI — Thomas Cromwell wasn't the typical low-level nonviolent felony offender required to receive drug or alcohol treatment at the minimum-security River City Correctional Center.

In addition to the parole violator's "severe" use disorders for alcohol, opioids and hallucinogens, Cromwell's May 2021 prison medical summary showed he had several mental illnesses.

Cromwell, 27, had been convicted of shooting a man in the chest and physically assaulting a baby before he was sent to River City, according to court records.

"I remember when Tommy's parole officer told me he was going there," Gaines said. "We felt like this was our saving grace."

But three weeks after Cromwell arrived at River City, Gaines said he sent her a series of text messages claiming that a demon had a hold on him, that he was scared and needed help.

"My son had severe mental problems," Gaines said. "He called them demons. He heard voices in his head."

On July 9, six days after he texted his mother, Cromwell and another inmate, Shawn Black, escaped from River City, according to investigators.

Two days later, Cromwell held a woman at knifepoint during a 12-hour standoff at a Mason hotel, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Forshell.

Forshell said the standoff ended when a police officer shot and killed Cromwell.

"I was there," Gains said. "I felt the breath come out of me. I knew he was gone."

The escapes, standoff and police shooting, prompted the WCPO 9 I-Team to investigate River City.

Our investigation has uncovered incidents of violence inside the facility and staff concerns about the threat posed by alleged members of a prison gang.

An inmate roster, requested and received in July by the I-Team, found more than 20 River City inmates had recent histories of violent crime, including parole violators who had served prison sentences for crimes that include felonious assault, aggravated assault and rape.

Gaines said she's "very angry" because Cromwell never received treatment and training he had been promised at River City.

"What was he doing?", she asked rhetorically. "Just hanging out?"

During a news conference on July 13, River City's Executive Director Scott McVey, said Cromwell and Black never received therapy at the facility because they were still in their one-month orientation phase.

"You go through an orientation period where you're just getting used to being here first and the rules and regulations that we have," McVey said. "Quite honestly, we don't expect people to want to leave here."

McVey said Cromwell was at River City because he had "an extensive drug problem."

"We accepted him in the hope to be able to work with him around that," McVey said.

McVey didn't mention Cromwell's mental illnesses or his history of violence.

"Honestly, I feel like the system failed my son," Gaines said. "Why is this place even still open?"

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the issues at River City have created a "danger" to the community.

"They ought to shut the place down," Deters said.

Deters said the overarching problem at River City is a general lack of accountability for those in charge.

"The director there (McVey) — I think — is doing what he can do," Deters said. "But who's the boss? I mean who is ultimately responsible for this facility?"

River City is owned by Hamilton County. It's funded by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The facility is governed by a 9-member volunteer board. Hamilton County Commissioners approve the appointments of three board members. The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas appoints the other six board members.

No one from the board, the county, the state, or the court has agreed to be interviewed on-camera by the I-Team.

McVey has declined numerous requests for an interview.

Last week, the I-Team reported that River City's internal investigation found that it took staff 10 hours to find the window Cromwell and Black had removed so they could escape.

According to the internal incident review, River City disciplined three 'resident supervisors.'

One employee — who was probationary — was "removed." McVey didn't respond directly to an emailed question asking if that meant the employee had been fired.

A second employee was suspended for one day.

A third employee — who had also allegedly failed to promptly notify law enforcement about the escape — received undisclosed discipline.

Gaines said her son accepted responsibility for his conduct, but she insisted those in charge of River City and the public officials who put them there have not held accountable for the problems at the facility.

"That's their job," she said. "Do your job."

