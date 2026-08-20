'I just knew his life wasn't over' | Metro bus driver helps teen shot in the head in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A Metro bus driver is being hailed as a hero after she stopped her bus, called 911 and performed chest compressions on a 14-year-old boy shot in the head on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.

The shooting happened Tuesday when, according to a witness, the boy and friends were throwing rocks at a home on Warsaw Avenue. A man came out of the home and shot the boy in the head. The witness said the man then ran away from the scene and more people inside the house at the time ran out the back.

Briona Akins was driving her bus route through Price Hill when she came off Glenway Avenue onto Warsaw Avenue and spotted something was wrong.

WATCH: A Metro bus driver's heroic actions help a 14-year-old shooting victim

Metro bus driver helps teen shot in the head in East Price Hill

"I seen a commotion, some teens, some adults running and screaming," Akins said. "I seen a young boy laying in between the curb and the street. He had blood coming out of his head."

She said she turned on her hazard lights, pulled the parking brake, secured her bus, called 911 and ran to the boy. Akins, who has received CPR training, turned him over and began chest compressions.

"I knew that I was going to have to help this young man's heart beat. I can't seem to get over how little his chest was," Akins said. "I didn't want to do the compressions too hard because I didn't want to hurt the young man further than what he already was hurt."

Her actions, she said, encouraged others nearby to step in and help. A coworker from the Queensgate garage came over and took over the 911 call. A passenger got off Akins' bus and continuously checked the boy's pulse while she performed compressions. Another bystander used a T-shirt to apply pressure to his wound. Akins continued chest compressions until paramedics arrived and took over.

"I don't know what had me dialed in like that, but I was on it," Akins said.

It was only her second day on the route. Akins said she believes divine intervention put her in the right place at the right time.

"Before I pull this bus out of this garage, I say the same prayer. I ask God that He be a fence of a shield around this bus of protection," Akins said. "God makes no mistakes, none at all."

Akins said she has not yet been able to speak with the boy's family, but hopes to one day.

"I would love to even have a relationship with the child if they would allow that in the future," Akins said.

Akins' parents, both retired bus drivers, said they are beaming with pride.

"When I heard the whole story, I was amazed," Renee Akins, Briona's mother, said. "I know she was crying when she called, so she went through some stuff."

According to family, the 14-year-old is still being treated at the hospital. Cincinnati Police are actively investigating the shooting and did not have an update Thursday, including any information about a suspect.