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Deputy injured, another person rescued from building following fire in Silverton

Deputy injured, another person rescued from building following fire
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A deputy was injured, and another person was rescued from a building following an early morning fire in Silverton.

According to the Silverton fire chief, crews responded to Montgomery Road around 5 a.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial building.

The fire chief said the fire was contained to the barbershop, and crews rescued a resident from the apartment above.

According to the fire chief, crews knocked the fire out quickly, and fire investigators are on their way to the scene.

Montgomery Road has reopened, the fire chief said.

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