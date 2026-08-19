Police investigate shooting involving 11-year-old on Warsaw Avenue as SWAT responds

Police are investigating a shooting involving an 11-year-old person Tuesday evening on Warsaw Avenue in Hamilton County, according to a police source.

A large police presence and SWAT units were reported in the area. WCPO reporters at the scene counted at least 20 marked and unmarked police vehicles responding.

Cincinnati police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said during a press conference that the victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Our reporter at the scene also spoke with a man who said the victim was his brother.

Emergency crews were responding to the 3700 block of Warsaw Avenue, where CPR was reportedly being performed on a victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCPO for updates as more information becomes available.