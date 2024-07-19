'I just can't believe this': CVG passengers face long delays, cancellations after global tech outage

HEBRON, Ky. — Travelers impacted by Thursday morning’s internet services outage felt frustrated and stranded.

Kimberly and Steve Scott are trying to make their way to Jacksonville, Florida. They’re set to babysit their grandchildren.

But a few hours before departure, they were turned away from the check-in counter.

“They just gave us a customer care number to call tonight, and they said that they don’t know when they’ll ever answer it,” Kimberly Scott said.

Now, they’re on their way to Florida by car. It’ll take them about 12 hours.

“We just got to do what we have to do,” Steve Scott said.

Their flight was part of a nationwide cancellation of flights by Allegiant Airlines until approximately 2 p.m. Friday.

Other major airlines, including Delta, United and American, had a brief ground stop. It caused a ripple effect for delays and cancellations all afternoon.

Quentin Jenkins is frustrated after waiting at the airport for nearly six hours with the hope to get to a funeral.

“They’re now just telling us our flight’s been canceled. I just can’t believe this,” he said.

Holland Rains/WCPO Passengers at CVG wait in line Friday morning amid a global tech outage.

CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner told WCPO 9 Thursday morning that the airport is advising people to check their flight status with each individual airport.

Airport operations personnel worked to hand out water and accommodate passengers as they stood in line to get information for their flights, she said.

Nathan Ricker said he spoke with people in the front of those lines who have been waiting for more than three hours.

“They’re sleeping in the front of the line,” Ricker said.

One level down at baggage claims, airport staff were lining up checked luggage that went nowhere. A Delta flight to LAX was delayed several times before eventually being canceled. Now passengers need to reclaim their luggage.

While Tristian Baker’s flight from Charlotte was only slightly delayed, he noticed the blue screen of death across the terminals there.

“Typically at CLT, it's pretty bad already, but it was even longer,” Baker said.

If nothing else, the outage showed us how connected we really are.

“One of my coworkers said his child couldn't get on and play Fortnite this morning,” Steve Scott said. “It's affecting everybody.”