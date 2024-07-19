From BMV to gas pumps: Here's which Tri-State industries were impacted by global tech outage

CINCINNATI — A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday after a faulty software update disrupted companies and services around the world and highlighted their dependence on just a handful of providers.

The trouble with the update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and affecting computers running Microsoft Windows was not a security incident or cyberattack, according to CrowdStrike, which said a fix was on the way.

Many industries in the Tri-State have been unable to provide goods or services as a result of the outage.

At WCPO, the outage impacted our ability to air Good Morning Tri-State on Friday morning, but the issue was fully resolved in time for the noon broadcast.

Retail industries were heavily impacted, as point-of-sale systems across the region were unable to conduct transactions; WCPO's John Matarese found that many gas stations throughout the Greater Cincinnati region were unable to sell gasoline, despite tanks being full.

Some Kroger locations were unable to process digital coupons loaded from its app to a Kroger Plus card. Employees told customers they'd need to call 1.800.KROGERS at a later date to receive a refund for the coupon value. At the Newport Kroger, though, customers were still able to use digital coupons, though some systems were running slowly; a customer told us the gas pump took 20 seconds to fill $.04 worth of gas.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices were closed Friday; the Main Street location WCPO visited was closed, with a sign posted on its door that said the office was closed due to the global outage. The Ohio Department of Administrative Services also said other state IT services weer impacted, but the department was working to solve the issue.

Calls to Independence, Burlington and Covington DMV locations went unanswered.

The Cincinnati Clerk of Courts offices were also impacted by the outage. A sign posted on the Clerk of Court's door said because of the outage, all title computers are down. This means the office cannot issue titles — but the sign said the office can still issue passports.

Travelers at CVG have struggled as flights were canceled and delayed throughout the morning. Allegiant Airlines announced it had canceled all flights scheduled to take off before noon as the airline worked through the tech issue. The outage has not just impacted actual flight operations, it also impacted the systems that tell you whether your flight is on time.

"Over the course of the next day, passengers should check with their carrier on flight status before coming to the airport," reads a Friday morning statement from CVG.

CVG Spokesperson Mindy Kershner said that travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

While Metro said the outage did not impact local bus routes Friday morning, it did impact Metro's transit app. Metro said the scheduled arrival time is displayed instead of the real-time arrival time.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center's services are not disrupted due to the outage and "operations are continuing as normal," the Director of Media Relations for UC Medical Center Heather Smith said.

However, Cincinnati Children's Hospital has been impacted. The hospital said delays are likely Friday, and early morning non-surgical appointments were rescheduled. Still, surgery patients and radiology appointments are still happening as scheduled, the hospital said.

The outage also temporarily disrupted 911 services for Butler County and Middletown but service has been restored.