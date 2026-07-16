I-71 northbound ramp to Second Street closes as part of Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project

CINCINNATI — Ohio Department of Transportation crews shutdown the I-71 northbound exit to Second Street Wednesday night as part of the ongoing Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.

The closure marks yet another key route to downtown Cincinnati that is shutting down for the foreseeable future. It won't open back up again until the fall of 2028.

Drivers can detour via I-75 north to Fifth Street, taking exit 1C, then traveling on Fifth Street to Race Street all the way down to Second Street.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Kathleen Fuller said ODOT staff will continue to monitor how closures like this impact various downtown events.

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I-71 north ramp to Second Street closes as part of BSB corridor project

"We are talking to the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals to their organizations," she told us previously. "We have a plan in place for everything that we do, but (that) doesn't mean that the plan can't change."

The ramp from westbound U.S. 50/Sixth Street Viaduct to Gest Street permanently closed earlier this week. It will be replaced with a new ramp in "a future phase." Drivers can use Linn Street and the W. 6th Street service road as a detour.

Looking ahead to Thursday night at 10 p.m., Second Street is scheduled to be reduced to one lane between the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge and Elm Street.

Then on Friday, Third Street is slated to close from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Central Avenue for a bridge ramp demolition. According to ODOT, it should open back up again in about a week.

"The goal is to really kind of revamp everything and revitalize it," Fuller previously said, speaking on the ramp demolition.

The closures follow more from earlier this month on the Ohio side of the Tri-State. But they are likely to impact drivers in both Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

The exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 and the South Street Viaduct to Second Street permanently closed in late June. Drivers can use Freeman Avenue, Mehring Way and Elm Street as a detour.

It preceded the closure of the the exit ramp from I-75 South to Second Street, exit 1A, which permanently closed June 29.

Crews will replace that ramp with a new ramp to Third Street that will provide access to Second Street. A temporary ramp will be in place in the fall of this year. In the meantime, drivers can detour via Fifth Street (Exit 1C) and Race Street.

Most, if not all, of these closures were announced in advance as crews plan to begin work building the Brent Spence Bridge's future companion bridge over the Ohio River.