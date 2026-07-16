What's driving you crazy? | Camp Dennison residents push for repairs on a worn-down road

CINCINNATI — Residents in Camp Dennison say years of patchwork repairs on Lincoln Road are no longer enough.

They told me they want to know when the roadway will receive a full resurfacing instead of additional spot repairs.

One resident shared their concerns in a letter, writing:

“This road has not been repaired for many years and is falling apart. There have been promises, but nothing happened.”

Watch: See the road conditions residents are talking about below

Camp Dennison residents push for repairs on a worn-down road

Residents also say they are concerned about rocks, landscaping and other objects they believe are making parts of the roadway more difficult to navigate.

Hamilton County Engineer Eric Beck said the county’s patch repairs are intended to be permanent.

“The patches themselves are permanent repairs,” said Beck. “We actually dig out the asphalt and replace the asphalt in the bad spots, so they are permanent repairs. They’re not just filling a pothole type of thing. So they are repairs. They’re structurally sound.”

WCPO Speaking with County Engineer Eric Beck

Beck said Lincoln Road is classified as a low-volume road. While the county regularly monitors its condition, he said it does not currently rank high enough to be included on the county’s resurfacing list. Because fewer vehicles travel the road, it also scores lower when the county applies for resurfacing grants.

Beck also addressed concerns about possible encroachments within the county right of way.

“Out here the right of way is, I believe, 40 feet from the center line,” said Beck. “Concerns that we’ve seen is, I think, just some mailboxes and some landscaping in the right of way. We will definitely look at that.”

WCPO Lincoln Road conditions

If the county determines an object is within the public right of way and creating an issue, Beck said property owners would be notified and asked to remove it.

While Lincoln Road is not currently scheduled for resurfacing, Beck said it remains a priority for the county.

“This road is just as important to this office as any other,” said Beck. “We have to prioritize. We have 1,200 lane miles of road that we maintain. So everyone is important, but the ones that carry more traffic obviously get more attention sooner.”

For now, Hamilton County says it will continue monitoring Lincoln Road’s condition while also investigating concerns about possible right-of-way encroachments.

